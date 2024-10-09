Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Releases Second List of Ten Candidates

While the Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi are engaged in seat allocation discussions, the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has announced its second list of candidates. The question remains: Will Prakash Ambedkar join the third alliance? Amid ongoing discussions, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has revealed ten candidates for the assembly elections, covering various constituencies across the state.

Prakash Ambedkar has officially announced ten candidates, including key constituencies such as Aurangabad Central (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Central), Kalyan West, Parbhani, Hadapsar, Maan, and Sangli.

The Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi is pleased to declare its second list of candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. #MaharashtraAssembly2024#VoteForVBA#VoteForGasCylinderpic.twitter.com/giKQ2aiYrd — Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (@VBAforIndia) October 9, 2024

The candidates are as follows:

Malkapur Assembly Constituency: Shahzad Khan Salim Khan (Muslim) Balapur Assembly Constituency: Khatib Syed Natiqwaddin (Muslim) Parbhani Assembly Constituency: Syed Sami Say Sahebjan (Muslim) Aurangabad Central Constituency: Mohammad Javed Mohammad Isaak (Muslim) Gangapur Assembly Constituency: Syed Ghulam Nabi Syed (Muslim) Kalyan West Constituency: Ayaz Gulzar Molvi (Muslim) Hadapsar Assembly Constituency: Mohammad Afroz Mulla (Muslim) Maan Assembly Constituency: Imtiaz Zafar Nadaf (Muslim) Shirol Assembly Constituency: Arif Mohammadali Patel (Muslim) Sangli Assembly Constituency: Allauddin Hayatchand Kazi (Muslim)

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's slogan, "Swabal," reflects its attempt to unite before the Lok Sabha elections. However, the party chose to contest independently during those elections due to what they perceived as a lack of favorable seat allocations, ultimately leading to a less-than-ideal performance. In preparation for the assembly elections, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi is moving forward with its strategy. Even before the official election schedule has been announced, the party has declared a total of 21 candidates, including the 11 names from its first list.