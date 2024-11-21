Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Voter Turnout in Key Constituencies From Eknath Shinde to Prithviraj Chavan
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 21, 2024 03:21 PM2024-11-21T15:21:00+5:302024-11-21T15:21:32+5:30
The voter turnout in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections has reached 65.2%, surpassing the 59.62% recorded in 2019. In several areas across the state, long queues were seen as people lined up to cast their votes from early morning. Gadchiroli district initially reported the highest turnout by evening, but Kolhapur surpassed it with the final figures.
Here is the number of votes cast in the constituencies of some of the leaders in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024:
- Eknath Shinde (Chief Minister) - Kopri-Pachpakhadi: 59.85% turnout
- Devendra Fadnavis (Deputy Chief Minister) - Nagpur South-West: 54.49% turnout
- Ajit Pawar (Deputy Chief Minister) - Baramati: 71.03% turnout
- Aaditya Thackeray - Mahim: 58.00% turnout
- Nana Patole (Maharashtra Congress President) - Sakoli: 68.00% turnout
- Vijay Wadettiwar (Leader of Opposition in the Assembly) - Brahmapuri: 80.54% turnout
- Balasaheb Thorat (Congress leader) - Sangamner: 74.57% turnout
- Jayant Patil (Leader of Sharad Pawar Group) - Islampur: 74.51% turnout
- Prithviraj Chavan (Former Chief Minister) - Karad South: 76.26% turnout