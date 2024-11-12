Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Yogi Adityanath to Hold 3 Rallies Today, Campaign for Devendra Fadnavis and BJP Candidates

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit poll-bound Maharashtra on Tuesday, where he will address three public gatherings to campaign in support of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates.

Yogi Adityanath will kick off his visit to Maharashtra with a public meeting to seek votes for BJP candidate Praveen Tayde, who is contesting from the Achalpur Assembly constituency. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will then address a second gathering to campaign for BJP candidate Vijay Kamalkishor Agrawal, who is running from the Akola West constituency.

The third public meeting by Yogi Adityanath will focus on appealing to the people of Maharashtra to vote for BJP candidates, including Devendra Fadnavis from Nagpur South West, Mohan Gopalrao Mate from Nagpur South, Krishna Pancham Khopde from Nagpur East, Pravin Prabhakarrao Datke from Nagpur Central, and Milind Pandurang Mane from Nagpur North (SC).

The ruling MahaYuti alliance in Maharashtra, consisting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is aiming for a second term in the upcoming 2024 Assembly elections, scheduled for November 20.

