Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Ahead Of His 'Jan Sanman Yatra', Ajit Pawar Outlines Mahayuti's Seat-Sharing Formula for Upcoming Polls

After the Lok Sabha Election 2024, attention has now shifted towards the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections. All political parties are gearing up for this crucial battle, where the Mahayuti (Grand Alliance) will face off against the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA). However, seat-sharing between these alliances hasn't been finalized yet. In a recent interview with ANI, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar revealed the seat-sharing formula for the Mahayuti, sparking intense political discussions.

The Election Commission is expected to announce the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 schedule in the coming days. Once the announcement is made, the Model Code of Conduct will come into effect, likely around September 20. Amidst this anticipation, Ajit Pawar's statements on seat-sharing have generated significant buzz.

Speaking about the Mahayuti's seat-sharing, Ajit Pawar stated, "Each of the three parties will retain the seats they currently hold. However, if any adjustments are needed for sitting seats, all three parties and their allies are prepared for it. The final agreement will be reached soon."

Ajit Pawar's Jan Sanman Yatra is starting today from Nashik. When asked about this, he said, "The Nationalist Congress Party has initiated this Yatra. Starting today, we will try to cover as many constituencies as possible. While working in the Mahayuti government, we have introduced important schemes in the budget. We need to inform farmers, women, girls, and the youth about these initiatives. Just yesterday, the cabinet decided to establish a minority commission. We are committed to considering every section of society and moving forward with the thoughts of Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar."

When asked if the MVA is preparing a new agenda on Maratha reservation in light of the Assembly elections, Ajit Pawar responded, "They can present their stance as they see fit. We will also express what we need to say. We do not wish to upset anyone. Our aim is to move forward with everyone."

On the issue of whether politics over Maratha reservation will ever end, Ajit Pawar remarked, "Everyone is advocating for what they believe is right, and there is no reason for anyone to oppose it. Many decisions have been taken unanimously in the assembly, with support from all political parties. Some decisions, unfortunately, did not withstand scrutiny in the High Court, while others were upheld there but struck down by the Supreme Court. Our goal is to ensure that whatever is given should benefit the community without causing injustice to others. That is the approach we are taking."