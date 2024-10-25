Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: AIMIM Fields Naser Siddiqui from Aurangabad Central

The Aurangabad Central Assembly constituency in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is seeing significant developments as political parties prepare for the upcoming elections. The Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi have already announced their nominees.

Today, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) nominated former municipal group leader Naser Siddiqui as its candidate. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter).

"Naser Siddiqui will be the AIMIM candidate from Aurangabad Central Assembly Constituency. My best wishes to him," he wrote.

Notably, in the 2019 Assembly elections, Siddiqui secured the second position with a substantial 35.4% of the votes in the same constituency. This development indicates that a four-cornered contest is likely in this constituency.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the then-new AIMIM candidate Imtiaz Jaleel won from this constituency. Currently, Pradeep Jaiswal from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is in the race, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction has fielded Kishanchand Tanwani.

AIMIM has once again nominated Naser Siddiqui, while the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has already nominated Javed Quraishi for the elections. All eyes are now on who will emerge victorious in this political battle.