Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP Discuss Seat Sharing

Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be announced soon. The Mahayuti is preparing to avoid the mistakes made during the Lok Sabha candidate announcement. The Shiv Sena-BJP alliance has existed for a while, but Ajit Pawar's inclusion of the NCP has formed a triad. As the BJP relied on surveys from Shinde Sena and Ajit Pawar's party, tensions reignited after its claim to contest at least 150 of the 288 Assembly seats. This strategy sets the foundation for the BJP's first candidate list.

Meetings of the Grand Alliance are taking place in Mumbai and Delhi, with Shinde, Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar's emissaries engaging with BJP leaders. Discussions have covered 230 of the 288 seats, with resolutions pending on 58. The BJP is expected to announce the first list of 50 candidates as soon as these allocations are settled.

A meeting of the Maharashtra BJP Core Committee was held at the BJP headquarters with Amit Shah, where they discussed seat allocation, strategy, and public feedback. The first candidate list will be released once the elections are announced, with 50 names already confirmed by the committee.

The BJP intends to contest 150 to 160 seats. In 2019, the party contested 162 seats, winning 105. However, with changes in the political landscape due to splits of two major regional parties and the emergence of a third front, the impact of Maratha and OBC movements will be significant in this election.