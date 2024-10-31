Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'It May Be About His Son's Future,' Says Sanjay Raut After Raj Thackeray's Recent Comments on PM Modi

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has criticised Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray for his recent praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, suggesting it is motivated by concern for his son’s political future.

Raut pointed out the contradiction between Thackeray's previous opposition to BJP leaders and his current support, raising questions about his intentions as elections approach.

"His son is contesting the elections so you can understand his mental state. This leader did not even allow PM Modi and HM Amit Shah to come to Maharashtra but now he has started praising them, so he has fear in his mind. It may be about his son's future," he said as quoted by ANI.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: On MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "His son is contesting the elections so you can understand his mental state. This leader did not even allow PM Modi and HM Amit Shah to come to Maharashtra but now he has started praising… pic.twitter.com/X4dZQajYR9 — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2024

"But in Maharashtra, there will be a CM of MVA and Raj Thackeray very well knows this," he added.

The Maharashtra Assembly election is scheduled for November 20, with vote counting set for November 23 across all 288 constituencies.