Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Restrictions on ATM vans, portal to file complaints; Key announcements by ECI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has conducted a thorough review of the upcoming 2024 Assembly elections in Maharashtra over the past two days. This included discussions with various political parties and institutions in the state. In a press conference today, the CEC shared important updates regarding the election. Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), provided details on voter demographics, including the number of male, female, and third-gender voters, as well as the overall increase in the voter base.

Kumar also announced that certain restrictions will be imposed during the election period. For instance, vans supplying cash to ATMs will face time constraints, with operations allowed only between 8 AM and 6 PM. "During this time, strict monitoring will be in place for ambulances, banks, and credit societies as well," Kumar stated.

There are 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. The state has 4.95 crore male voters, 4.64 crore female voters, and 5,997 third-gender voters. Additionally, 6.32 lakh voters are categorized as differently-abled. Notably, there are 19.48 lakh first-time voters this year, with a significant increase in female voters, totaling 10.77 lakh.

The state will have 42,585 polling booths in urban areas and 57,601 in rural Maharashtra. Some polling stations will be managed by young officers, with 350 such booths specifically assigned to them.

Addressing low voter turnout in certain constituencies during the last Lok Sabha elections, such as Colaba, Kalyan, and Kurla, Kumar emphasized the need for improvement. "While Gadchiroli recorded a 73% turnout, areas like Colaba and Kalyan need to see a rise. Voters in these regions must reflect on their participation," he said.

To facilitate better election management, the Election Commission has launched the 'Suvidha' portal. Through this , voters can file complaints about election-related incidents. "If an issue arises or voting continues past the scheduled time, voters can simply take a photo and upload it to the app. The Election Commission team will arrive within 90 minutes," officials explained.

As for ATM vans, they will be prohibited from transporting cash between 6 PM and 8 AM during the election period. Additionally, ambulances, banks, and credit societies will also be closely monitored during this time.