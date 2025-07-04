Maharashtra Assembly Monsoon Session 2025: ‘Are Ministers Using Their Own Money?’ Jayant Patil Questions Govt Over Farmer Loan Waiver

In a heated debate in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Uddhav Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav slammed the government for exploiting farmers through taxes instead of offering real support. “Regardless of the crop grown, a farmer spends nearly ₹60,000 per acre. On this amount, he pays 18% GST, which means ₹11,000 goes straight to the government,” Jadhav stated. He argued that the state isn't offering anything for free to farmers but is instead profiting from their hard-earned investment in agriculture.

Initiating the discussion under Rule 293 on behalf of the opposition, Jadhav emphasized the dire conditions faced by farmers and fishermen across the state. “Rather than easing the pain of struggling farmers, ministers and ruling party MLAs are mocking them,” he said. Criticizing the administration's hollow assurances, Jadhav added, “The government keeps saying that it will waive farm loans at the appropriate time. If that was an election promise, should farmers now wait until the next polls to receive relief?”

NCP Leader from Sharad Pawar faction, Jayant Patil, also hit out at the ruling alliance during the discussion. “Ministers talk as though they are doing a favor to farmers. Are they helping them from their own pockets?” he asked. Patil called the tone of ruling MLAs and ministers arrogant and demanded that such behavior be reined in. “This is not the language of public service but of power-induced pride,” he said, calling for more sensitivity toward farmers’ hardships.

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar also joined in, pointing out that the Mahayuti alliance had promised loan waivers during the elections but now speaks only of forming committees. “Farmers don’t need more panels. What they need is loan waivers now,” he said. Wadettiwar urged the government to deliver on its poll promises rather than delay action through bureaucracy. He highlighted that real solutions, not symbolic efforts, are required to support the agricultural sector.

In a related concern, Wadettiwar mentioned that compensation amounts for affected farmers have been slashed. Earlier, farmers were assured ₹13,500 per hectare for dryland crops, ₹27,000 for irrigated lands, and ₹36,000 for orchards, up to a limit of three hectares. These amounts have now been reduced to ₹8,500, ₹17,000, and ₹22,000, respectively. He questioned the government’s priorities, stating that cutting back on promised aid would further deepen the crisis in rural Maharashtra.