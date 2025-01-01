Maharashtra ATS Arrests 9 Bangladeshi Nationals for Illegal Entry, 43 Held in Special Drive

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested nine Bangladeshi nationals for illegally entering India and residing in the country without valid documentation, authorities confirmed. This brings the total number of Bangladeshi nationals arrested to 43 in 19 cases during a special operation conducted last month, according to an official statement made on Tuesday.

The recent operation, carried out with the assistance of local police in Mumbai, Nashik, Nanded, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar over the past four days, led to the arrest of nine Bangladeshi nationals – eight males and one female.

According to officials, the accused had obtained Aadhaar cards through forged documents. Police have registered five cases against the individuals under the Foreigners Act and other relevant legal provisions.

