Maharashtra ATS Arrests Suspect for Allegedly Leaking Sensitive Information to Pakistan Intelligence

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 31-year-old individual suspected of leaking sensitive information about restricted areas, including Mazgaon Dockyard, to Pakistan-based intelligence operatives (PIO). Allegedly lured through a honey trap, the suspect, employed as a fabricator at Mazgaon Dockyard in Mumbai, has been taken into custody by ATS.

The accused hails from Alibaug in Raigad and a case have been filed against him under the Official Secrets Act, along with others in his contact lists.

"The Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti-Terrorism Squad received confidential information indicating that an Indian suspect had been in communication with a Pakistan-based intelligence operative (PIO) and had disclosed confidential and sensitive information about an area restricted by the Indian government," informed the source. He added that during interrogation by the ATS Squad, it was discovered that the suspect had been in contact with a Pakistan-based intelligence operative (PIO) via Facebook and WhatsApp between November 2021 and May 2023.

It has been revealed that the suspect had been engaging in conversations with the PIO on both Facebook and WhatsApp platforms, during which he disclosed confidential information about restricted areas of the Indian Government.

As the accused was employed at Mazgaon Dockyard, a restricted area, he purportedly shared information about this location. Their extensive chats suggested prolonged communication, and traces were indicating monetary transactions in exchange for information.

The accused, employed as a fabricator at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., began his journey after completing a Fitter course at an ITI college in Alibaug, joining the shipbuilders in May 2014.

In December 2023, the Maharashtra ATS apprehended a 23-year-old individual employed at Mazgaon Dockyard in Mumbai, on suspicion of sharing confidential information with an agent of a Pakistan-based.