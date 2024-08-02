Maharashtra ATS Busts Illegal Telephone Exchange Racket, Seizes 246 SIM Cards

Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has dismantled an illegal telephone exchange racket and has seized 246 Sim cards, nine Sim boxes and 8 Wi-Fi routers. The operation is estimated to have caused a loss of approximately ₹3 crore to the telecom department, ANI reported.

According to the reports, the ATS arrested Babu Usman, 40, in connection with the racket. The raids were conducted in the Bhiwandi and Nallasopara areas near Mumbai. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.

