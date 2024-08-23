Maharashtra Bandh Called Off by Sharad Pawar Following Bombay High Court's Ruling Declaring It Unconstitutional

After the Bombay High Court ruled that the bandh was unconstitutional, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday called off the statewide public shutdown (bandh) in Maharashtra for August 24.

"This bandh was within the purview of the Fundamental Rights of the Constitution of India. However Hon. The High Court, Bombay has ruled that the bandh is unconstitutional," Sharad Pawar wrote on X in Marathi.

बदलापूर घटनेच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर उद्या दि. २४ ऑगस्ट २०२४ रोजी राज्यव्यापी सार्वजनिक बंदचे आवाहन करण्यात आले होते. त्या दोन अजाण बालिकांवर झालेला अत्याचार हा अतिशय घृणास्पद होता. परिणामी समाजातील सर्व स्तरांतून याबाबतीत तीव्र लोकभावना उमटल्या. या बाबीकडे सरकारचे लक्ष वेधण्याचा हा… — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) August 23, 2024

"In the wake of the Badlapur incident, tomorrow A statewide public shutdown was called for on 24 August 2024," Pawar said.