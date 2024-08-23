Maharashtra Bandh: Bombay High Court Restrains Any Political Party or Person From Calling Bandh
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 23, 2024 04:15 PM2024-08-23T16:15:37+5:302024-08-23T16:16:39+5:30
The Bombay High Court on Friday, August 23, issued an order over the 'Maharashtra Bandh' called by opposition parties in the state on August 24 over the sexual assault of minor girls in the Badlapur area of Thane district.
The High Court on Friday restrained any political party or individual from calling a bandh in the state in light of the Badlapur sexual abuse case. Former chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the bandh for Saturday, claiming it is for the protection of women in the state. The bandh is expected to last until 2 pm.
Bombay High Court restrains any political party or person from calling for Maharashtra Bandh— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 23, 2024