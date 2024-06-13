Maharashtra: BJP Likely to Break Off Alliance with Ajit Pawar's NCP amid RSS Criticism

The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, or the RSS had targeted Ajit Pawar's NCP as its mouthpiece organiser and stated that their inclusion in the BJP-Shinde Sena government was an ill-advised move. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had recently addressed the lack of political decorum during the Lok Sabha elections. The Organiser article further talked about Maharashtra's case of 'unnecessary politicking and avoidable manipulations", questioning the rationale behind adding NCP Ajit Pawar faction when the Mahayuti had a comfortable majority. Sources say that these criticisms are likely to impact BJP's decision-making for assembly elections and there is a possibility of Mahayuti parting ways with Ajit Pawar.

The RSS-BJP workers were critical of Pawar owing to his association with Maharashtra Cooperative Bank and irrigation scams. The Organiser article also mentions how "BJP workers were hurt because they had fought against the Congress ideology for years and were persecuted. In a single stroke, the BJP reduced its brand value. After years of struggle to become numero uno in Maharashtra, it became just another political party without any difference".

During the Lok Sabha elections, it was observed that BJP workers were not enthusiastic about campaigning for Ajit Pawar's candidates. BJP's won 9 seats in this Lok Sabha elections, compared to 23 seats in 2019. The Ajit Pawar faction was quick to respond to the Organiser article stating that it does not represent official position of the RSS.

On the other hand, it is speculated that the higher-ups at BJP are making moves to cut ties with Ajit Pawar. However, the party finds itself in a precarious situation as dropping Pawar would reinforce BJP's 'use-and-throw' policy and affect public opinion whereas keeping Pawar in the Mahayuti is not likely to be advantageous for them and the factional politics already showed its impact in Lok Sabha elections.