Maharashtra: BJP-Shiv Sena to battle for sixth Rajya Sabha seat

With neither the BJP nor the Mahavikas Aghadi backing down, the MVA representatives wanted the BJP to withdraw the third candidate and in return it would be given the fifth seat in the legislative council elections. But BJP said it was unacceptable to its party.

BJP has fielded Dhananjay Mahadik from sixth position while Shiv Sena has fielded Sanjay Pawar. The deadline for withdrawal of nominations for Rajya Sabha elections was 3 pm on Friday. A delegation of Mahavikas Aghadi had visited Sagar Bungalow of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis this morning. At that time, the Mahavikas Aghadi had proposed to Fadnavis to withdraw third candidate from the Rajya Sabha elections. However, BJP's Dhananjay Mahadik did not withdraw his candidature till the end of the term. Therefore, it is certain that Sanjay Pawar and Dhananjay Mahadik will fight for the sixth position on June 10.

Candidates in Rajya Sabha election

Praful Patel (Nationalist)

Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena)

Imran Pratapgadhi (Congress)

Piyush Patel (BJP)

Anil Bonde (BJP)