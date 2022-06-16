Maharashtra board: Class 10 exam results to be declared tomorrow at 1 pm

The results of class 10 will be announced tomorrow, June 17. Last week, the result of Maharashtra Board XII was announced. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the results of class X tomorrow. After the results are announced, students will be able to view the results online, instantly without any hindrance.

A total of 16 lakh 39 thousand 172 students had registered for the matriculation examination. In this 8 lakh 89 thousand 584 students and 7 lakh 49 thousand 487 students had appeared for the examination.

The board had earlier said that the results would be announced by June 20 and accordingly, the results would be announced online on June 17 at 1 pm.

