Maharashtra Board class 10 results 2022 to be declared today, where to check results?

The results of Maharashtra board class 10 are finally being announced today. About 16-17 lakh students and their parents in the state are eagerly awaiting the results. This year's results are special because the exam is really important for students who have not attended school in the last two years.

The results of class 10 can be viewed online on the following websites -

1) www.mahresult.nic.in

2) http://sscresult.mkcl.org

3) https://ssc.mahresults.org.in

Students will be able to view their online results on the official websites of the board from 1 pm today. The class 10 exams were held from March 15 to April 4, 2022.