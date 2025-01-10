Maharashtra Board HSC Exam 2025 Hall Ticket: Download Class 12 Admit Cards Online at mahahsscboard.in, Starting Today

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will begin the class 12 board exams on February 11. Admit cards for the exam will be available for download from Friday, December 10, on the board's official website. Students are required to print the admit card and have it signed and stamped by the principal.

The State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced that this year's Class 12 exams will take place from February 11 to March 18. To facilitate an earlier supplementary exam and result declaration, the Class 10 and 12 exams are being held 8-10 days ahead of schedule. Students can download their admit cards through the 'Admit Card' link on the board's official website, www.mahahsscboard.in. Admit cards for applications with paid status will be available under the 'Paid Status Admit Card' option.

In case a student's admit card is missing, the respective higher secondary school or junior college will be responsible for reprinting the admit card. The reissued admit card will be marked as a second copy (duplicate) in red ink, according to Devidas Kulal, secretary of the state board.

Steps to Download Maharashtra HSC Hall Ticket 2025 Online:

Visit the official website of the Maharashtra Board: www.mahahsscboard.in.

Locate the institute login link on the homepage or directly go to https://mahahsc.in.

Enter your username and password.

Click submit.

Download the Maharashtra HSC Hall Ticket 2025.

Take a printout for your reference.

Direct Link to Download Maharashtra 12th Hall Ticket 2025:

Official website: https://www.mahahsscboard.in

