Maharashtra: Bouncers assault students in Bandra pub over spilt drink

Seven persons, including six bouncers of a pub in Bandra (West), have been arrested for allegedly assaulting some customers following a dispute. The video of the incident has gone viral.The incident took place on Saturday at the Escobar Club in Bandra (West). According to police, two groups had come to the club to party. A quarrel erupted between the groups over spilling of champagne. Later, bouncers of the club intervened and allegedly assaulted some customers.

The customers alleged that they were punched and kicked by the bouncers. The bouncers allegedly chased one customer to the elevator and punched and kicked him inside the lift. One of the bouncers allegedly used a rod to assault the customer. The video of the incident has gone viral.“On the complaint of the injured customer, we have registered a case and arrested seven persons, including six bouncers. We have recorded the statement of the witness and investigation is on,” said Krishnakant Upadhyay, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 9.