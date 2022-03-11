Maharashtra Budget 2022: Maha govt to provide relief by reducing fuel tax in today's budget?

Today, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the budget for 2022-23. Earlier on Thursday, the state's economic survey report was presented.

Maharashtra's economy is expected to grow by 12.1 percent in 2021-22, with agriculture and allied activities by 4.4 percent, industries by 11.9 percent and services sector by 13.5 percent, the state's economic survey report revealed on Thursday.

The report projected 3 percent growth in the crops sector, 6.9 percent in livestock, 7.2 percent in forestry and logging and 1.6 percent in fishing and aquaculture.



In November, the central government reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel. It has been three months now but the state government has not taken any decision to reduce the fuel tax. Therefore, of course, the total income of the state is likely to increase drastically compared to the corona period. It is hoped that using this increase in income, Ajit Pawar will bring relief to the people by reducing fuel tax. The corona crisis, the debt burden, the crunch in the government coffers, the challenge for finance ministers is how to fill the revenue deficit without raising taxes. Since the people also have high expectations from this budget, everyone's attention is focused on how it will give them relief. At 2 pm, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will present the budget in the Legislative Assembly and Minister of State for Finance Shambhuraje Desai in the Legislative Council.