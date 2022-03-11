Maharashtra Budget 2022: 'Maharashtra will be first state that will have USD 1 trillion economy', say Ajit Pawar

The government will present the state budget on Friday against the backdrop of the results of five states in the country. State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the Maharashtra Budget 2022 in the Assembly. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the state budget for the year 2022-23 in the Legislature. The budget will be presented at 2 p.m.

A few months ago, the central government announced that the country's economy would reach 5 trillion. The announcement was widely discussed. Many economists and opposition parties had also spoken out against it. While discussions are still going on about this, now the Finance Minister of the state Ajit Pawar has made a big announcement in this year's budget. Maharashtra will be the first state in the country to have a trillion dollar economy due to new provisions made by the state government, said Ajit Pawar.

Finance Minister Ajit Pawar today presented the budget of Maharashtra for the year 2022-23. In this budget, Ajit Pawar mentioned that the government will work on the five pillars of development. In this, the Finance Minister announced that the state has a policy to achieve development by making substantial performance for agriculture, health, manpower development and industry.