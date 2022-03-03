Maharashtra Budget: BJP MLAs stage protest outside Maha Assembly, demand Malik's resignation

The Maharashtra Budget Session will start from today. This year's budget session is expected to focus on allegations of corruption against leaders in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, allegations against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, action against Union ministers Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane, use of central machinery and many more.

Minister Nawab Malik is likely to come face to face with the opposition on various issues like arrest of ED, merger of ST Corporation, Maratha reservation. On March 11, Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the state budget in the Assembly. The convention will conclude on March 25.

On the very first day of the budget session, the BJP MLA has taken an aggressive stance demanding the resignation of state minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs staged a protest outside the state Assembly on Thursday against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government demanding the resignation of state minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik.