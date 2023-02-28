Maharashtra Budget Session 2023: CM Shinde announces all monetary help for Bhidewada memorial

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated in the state assembly that his government is committed to making Bhidewada in Pune a national memorial.

He stated that all legal issues regarding the place will be resolved quickly since the state government is ready to spend any amount on it.

During question hour, the issue was raised in the House. Chetan Tupe, an NCP MLA from Pune, highlighted the matter. He requested that the job be cleared by the state government. Chhagan Bhujbal of the NCP also asked about the state government's stance on tenant issues.

"The matter is in the high court. I have already issued instructions that the cost which would be around Rs 10 Cr to be immediately given to tenants. So that during the next hearing, the matter could be settled and the possession would come to state government," said CM Shinde replying to Bhujbal's query.

For a long time, several social organisations and political parties have called for Bhidewada to be recognized as a national memorial. The conflict was between tenants and the municipality of Pune.

Now as the state government has taken a policy decision to clear the tenant’s money as per the market rate, the core issue of controversy is settled.

Bhidewada from Pune is the place where Savitribai Phule started school for girls for the first time.