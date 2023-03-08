Maharashtra Budget session 2023: "Maharashtra govt must compensate farmers," says Ajit Pawar as unseasonal rain damages crops

NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday urged the state government to come forward to support and compensate the farmers.

Addressing the media, Pawar said, "Maharashtra's farmers have suffered a lot in the past three days due to unseasonal rains. We'll raise the issue of compensation to farmers in Assembly today. Today, the state government (Shinde-led government) must come forward to support and compensate the farmers."

"We have given adjournment notice in the Assembly on the issue of compensation to the farmers."

"There was a forecast of rain for these 3 days everywhere. Now, the government should focus on ensuring the materialisation of the farm insurance claims," he added.

The Maharashtra Legislative Council was adjourned on February 28 after opposition legislators caused a ruckus over farmers demanding a fair price for onions as prices are down.

Opposition Leader, Ambadas Danve, stated that they demanded a discussion with the government about the farmer's issue, but the government refused, so the council was adjourned.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs showed up at the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha wearing onion garlands and carrying onions on their heads, demanding fair onion prices.