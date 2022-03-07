Maharashtra Budget Session: Law and order situation deteriorating in Beed, says NCP leader

In the last few days, there has been an increase in crime in Beed district. The issue of rising crime in Beed was discussed in the Assembly. Along with the BJP MLA, the NCP MLA also agreed on the rising crime in Beed. The shooting incident at the Beed Collector's Office was brought to the notice of the House. At this time, Prakash Solanke said that Beed had become Bihar and the police had no qualms about the culprits.

This was discussed on the third day of the convention today. Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil also took note of this. It has been said that the crimes which have increased in Beed will be investigated by the senior officers and action will be taken within 15 days.

Speaking at the convention today, Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of the Opposition, said, The incident in which police firing took place in the District Collectors’ office and it proved that law and order has miserably failed there.

Complainant NCP MLA Prakash Solanke said, "Those who have been charged in this case should be suspended. This is not a single incident. Gambling and other activities are going on. Police are taking bribes. Police recruitment scam has taken place. Senior police officers have also been transferred." There is a question of law and order in Beed."

NCP MLA Prakash Solanke said that illegal trades are rampant in Beed district today. Robbery, theft, pot, sand mafia is on the rise. Innocent civilians are being killed. Newspapers are reporting that Beed has become Bihar. Superintendent of Police is responsible for rising crime in Beed. There was a lot of corruption in the transfers that took place in the police department. Every month these superintendents of police collect 'hafta' from each police station. The conduct of the Superintendent of Police should be investigated by a senior officer. He demanded immediate replacement.

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said, "It was a matter of ancestral land in the family. One of them tried to sell the land, so the other opened fire. A meeting will be held. Also, the increase in crime in Beed will be investigated by senior officials and action will be taken within 15 days. "