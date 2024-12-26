Maharashtra Bus Accident: Private Bus Carrying School Children Loses Control and Overturns Near Solapur, All Escape Unharmed

A private bus carrying students and staff from Shri Ganesh Vidyalaya in Shivankhed (Budruk), Chakur taluka, overturned near Mangalwedha in Solapur district early Thursday morning. The accident occurred around 3:30 a.m. All 39 students and seven staff members on board escaped with minor injuries.

The injured were treated at Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College and Hospital in Latur.

The students were on an educational trip to Kolhapur, Panhala Fort, and the Royal Palace. A group of 46, including 21 boys, 18 girls, four male teachers, two female teachers, and one attendant, departed for Kolhapur on Wednesday night at 10 p.m. in a private bus (MH 24 AB 7281).

The bus reached Mangalwedha early Thursday when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and overturn. Some students and staff sustained minor injuries. Ambulances were called immediately, and the injured were initially treated at the government hospital in Mangalwedha. They were later shifted to the Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College and Hospital in Latur for further care.

According to doctors, most students suffered minor injuries, with a few experiencing bruises or muscle strains. After treatment and examinations, including X-rays, all students were discharged by Thursday evening.

Most students were asleep when the bus overturned, causing panic and confusion. In the pitch-black darkness, students and teachers scrambled to exit the bus, helping those trapped inside. The driver was also rescued by the teachers.

Upon learning of the accident, Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil contacted the hospital to check on the students' health. He instructed the administration to provide all necessary assistance.

“About 15 to 20 students sustained minor injuries and were treated. Some were sent for X-rays. All students are in good health and have been discharged,” said Dr. Sachin Jadhav, Medical Superintendent, Latur General Hospital.