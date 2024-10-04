Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Law Imposing 2-Year Jail and Rs 1 Lakh Fine for Damaging Heritage Structures

In a significant move to safeguard the state's architectural heritage, the Maharashtra Cabinet-led by Eknath Shinde has approved a proposal to establish a law aimed at preventing damage to old and heritage structures across the state.

Under the proposed legislation, individuals found guilty of damaging such structures will face severe penalties, including a potential prison sentence of up to two years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

The decision comes in response to growing concerns about the preservation of Maharashtra's rich cultural heritage, which includes numerous historic buildings and sites that are at risk due to urban development, neglect and vandalism. The new law is expected to provide a robust framework for protecting these invaluable assets.

Maharashtra's Minister for Cultural Affairs said the importance of this legislation, stating, "Our heritage is an integral part of our identity. This law will ensure that those who harm our historical structures are held accountable and deter future acts of vandalism."