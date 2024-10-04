Marathi Classical Language Day: Maharashtra Government Announces October 3 to Celebrate as 'Marathi Abhijat Bhasha Diwas'

The Union Cabinet announced on Thursday that it will grant classical language status to five languages, including Marathi, alongside Bengali, Pali, Prakrit, and Assamese. This long-standing demand from the Marathi community worldwide has finally been recognized by the central government. The decision has been met with widespread approval throughout the state, with the state cabinet expressing its satisfaction. Additionally, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared a significant update, declaring that October 3 will be celebrated annually as 'Marathi Abhijat Bhasha Diwas' (Marathi Classical Language Day).

"Marathi language got the status of classical language! Chief Minister Eknath Shindeji, myself, as well as Deputy Chief Minister Ajitdada Pawar and the entire cabinet expressed their joy in the state cabinet meeting today. For approving the subject which was pending for so many years, Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hon. A resolution expressing thanks to Union Home Minister Amitbhai Shah and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was passed. We also decided to celebrate 3rd October as Marathi Language Day every year. Congratulations to all of Maharashtra and Marathi people all over the world"!, said Devendra Fadnavis in a post X.

Historic Decision by Union Cabinet to Grant Classical Language Status

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has made a historic decision to bestow classical language status upon five languages, including Marathi, as announced by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday. He said that this decision aims to preserve the rich heritage of all Indian languages, highlighting their crucial role in safeguarding India's ancient cultural legacy. The central government initially established a new category for classical languages on October 12, 2004.