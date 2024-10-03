Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali Are Officially Announced as Classical Languages By Union Cabinet (Watch Video)

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced that Union Cabinet has recognized five additional languages as classical language. These 5 languages are Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali.

“PM Modi has always focused on Indian languages…Today, five languages – =Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali have been approved as classical languages,” Vaishnaw said.

These languages join the ranks of six others already recognised as classical: Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia.