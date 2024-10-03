Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali Are Officially Announced as Classical Languages By Union Cabinet (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 3, 2024 08:49 PM2024-10-03T20:49:28+5:302024-10-03T20:52:29+5:30
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced that Union Cabinet has recognized five additional languages as classical language. These 5 languages are Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali.
“PM Modi has always focused on Indian languages…Today, five languages – =Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali have been approved as classical languages,” Vaishnaw said.
#WATCH | Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "PM Modi has always focused on Indian languages... Today, 5 languages Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali have been approved as classical languages..." pic.twitter.com/M4l9ZLssCU— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2024
These languages join the ranks of six others already recognised as classical: Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia.