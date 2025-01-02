Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Unique IDs for Infrastructure Projects to Boost Transparency

In today's state cabinet meeting, key decisions were made regarding ministry security, government transparency, and employee salaries. A unique ID for each infrastructure project was approved, akin to Aadhaar's role for individuals. This initiative aims to prevent redundancy in development work, which has previously led to significant financial losses. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized that a unique ID will help in planning and monitoring projects efficiently through a centralized dashboard, facilitating balanced development and optimal resource utilization.

This information will be integrated with platforms like the PM Gatishakti Portal and the Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Center. A committee, led by Additional Chief Secretary Rajagopal Deora, was established to finalize the ID format and will report back to the cabinet.

Additionally, Chief Minister Fadnavis decided to consolidate all social development corporations onto a single IT platform, allowing access to all schemes in one location, thus enhancing the 'Ease of Living' for citizens. A four-member committee, including officials from various departments, will draft the necessary framework for this initiative. The concept of an 'e-cabinet' was proposed, allowing cabinet drafts to be managed digitally via tablets, reducing paper usage and promoting environmental sustainability.

Furthermore, approval was granted for government employees to open personal accounts at the Mumbai District Central Bank for salary disbursement, with relaxed criteria for investments from corporations and public undertakings. In a significant relief for farmers, the Maharashtra government will return 4,849 acres of land to 963 farmers, benefiting them directly.