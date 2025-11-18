Maharashtra Cabinet Clears 'Iconic Cities Policy' for Land Owned by CIDCO, Other Agencies

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the ''iconic cities'' policy for better use of the land owned by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and other state-run development agencies. The decision will pave the way for the development of integrated townships with specific themes by these authorities, creating residential areas and international-level business zones, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

The policy will ensure effective use of land parcels owned by CIDCO and various authorities across the state, it said. The cabinet also approved redevelopment of MHADA housing projects spread over 20 acres or more in the Mumbai suburban region. This will significantly increase the availability of affordable housing in Mumbai and its suburbs, the release said.

In another decision, the cabinet approved the creation of new posts in the Relief and Rehabilitation Department to speed up pending cases related to land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement. The Skill Development Department received approval at the meeting for 339 posts at the Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skills University. Of these, 232 are teaching posts and 107 are non-teaching positions.

In line with Supreme Court directions, the cabinet approved the removal of derogatory terms from the Maharashtra Prevention of Begging Act, 1959. Words such as "leper", ''afflicted with leprosy'', ''leper asylum'' will be removed from the Act. The cabinet also cleared proposed amendments to the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, 1950, the release said.