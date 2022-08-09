Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion : Eknath Shinde had given me his word for ministership - Bachchu Kadu

Cabinet expansion of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis government took place today. In this, 18 MLAs took the oath of office. Some independents have expressed their displeasure for not getting a place in the cabinet. Bacchu Kadu, the head of Prahar organization, has responded, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde gave me his word as he was giving me a ministerial post, Bacchu Kadu has responded.

Speaking to the media after the cabinet expansion, Bachu Kadu said, 'It is not a matter of being angry, everyone thinks I should become a minister.

If seniors have some problems, we should be understanding. I was given a word. Although this word was not followed in the first phase of cabinet expansion, I believe that the second time when the cabinet is expanded, the ministership will be given to me, Bachu Kadu expressed his belief.

The second cabinet expansion will take place in September, the cabinet expansion is not yet complete. Bacchu Kadu said that when the expansion takes place, women will also be given a place in it.