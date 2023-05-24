Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely in June, says Shiv Sena leader

Shiv Sena leader Bharat Gogavale, from the Eknath Shinde faction, revealed on Tuesday that there will be an expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet led by Shinde in the coming month. Gogavale addressed the media on May 23 and stated that the move is likely to take place around June 2, 2023. The leader indicated and showed confidence in securing a position in the ministry for himself.

According to a report from PTI, Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar mentioned that the existing ministers would receive some respite if new members were to be included. This is because managing both houses of the legislature during a session becomes quite challenging with the current number of ministers.

Last year, there was a significant crisis in the state that led to Eknath Shinde replacing Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister after a division occurred within the Shiv Sena party. In the later part of June 2022, Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, alongside Devendra Fadnavis from the BJP, who assumed the role of Deputy Chief Minister. On February 17 this year, the Election Commission officially declared the Shinde faction as the legitimate Shiv Sena, based on their majority in the Maharashtra Assembly.