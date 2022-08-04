Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Shinde Govt's Cabinet expansion likely to be delayed further

Uddhav Thackeray had to step down from the post of Chief Minister in the political power play of Maharashtra. After that, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took oath. Even after 35 days of formation of the government, the cabinet has not been expanded. Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister visited Delhi more than 6 times in a month.

Cabinet expansion still hasn't got it's date. After Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis were sworn in on June 30, the government won a majority resolution in the Legislative Assembly on July 4. But due to Uddhav Thackeray's strategy against Eknath Shinde both in the Supreme Court and the Election Commission, the cabinet expansion has been stalled.

Apart from that, it is said that the expansion of the cabinet has been stalled as there is no agreement between the Shinde group and the BJP on account sharing. Eknath Shinde has said that the government is working well and soon the cabinet will be expanded.