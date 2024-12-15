Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Today: Aaditya Thackeray Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Keep Eknath Shinde, 2 Ex-Ministers Out

Shiv Sena UBT MLA and former state minister Aaditya Thackeray has urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to exclude former CM Eknath Shinde and two other ex-ministers from the cabinet due to their alleged involvement in a ₹12,000 crore road scam. In a post on X on Sunday morning, Aaditya wrote, "If the BJP government is serious about addressing the road scam, they must exclude the then-illegal CM Shinde and two guardian ministers of Shinde’s regime—Lodha and Kesarkar—from the cabinet."

Launching an attack on the former chief minister, Aaditya said, "Moreover, the fact that the BJP is also acknowledging the shoddy road work and calling for an SIT only proves my point—the Shinde regime was involved in two road scams worth ₹12,000 crores. This was Mumbai’s hard-earned money, wasted for contractors and politicians to fill their pockets."

"I have been exposing them for the past two years, but the BJP supported that regime," he added. Urging Fadnavis, who returned as Chief Minister after the assembly elections, Aaditya said, "For a clean start, I request CM Devendra Fadnavis ji to initiate a formal inquiry into the road scam."

After the BJP high command approved the list of names sent from Maharashtra on Saturday, the Cabinet expansion is set to take place today in Nagpur.According to reports, the BJP may secure 21 berths (including the Chief Minister), Shiv Sena 12 (including the Deputy Chief Minister), and the NCP 10 (including the Deputy Chief Minister).