Maharashtra Cabinet : Why is cabinet expansion being delayed?

The expansion of the Maharashtra Cabinet in the state has stalled even after a month has passed. Even though the government has been formed for 36 days, the time for cabinet expansion of Shinde and Fadnavis government has not been decided. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Delhi yesterday. But still the expansion is delayed, there is a possibility of expansion after the court decision.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar has asked the question that why are you afraid of cabinet expansion, the reason is the same because even after 36 days of the government, the new government does not get the time to expand the cabinet. Therefore, the question arises whether the expansion will take place only after the decision of the court.

Shiv Sena's disqualification hangs over rebel MLAs. No decision has yet been taken on the petition filed in the Supreme Court. It will be heard on the 8th. Now it is important to see if the matter is referred to a larger bench or some other decision is taken but only after that expansion is likely.

Who can get a chance from BJP?

Chandrakant Patil

Sudhir Mungantiwar

Girish Mahajan

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

Babanrao Lonikar

Pravin Darekar

Ravindra Chavan

Nitesh Rane

It is said that the central BJP is preparing to make Gujarat pattern in the state. But it is being said that this is impossible in the state considering the regional, ethnic and organizational mathematics. Still, there is a possibility that some senior leaders may get a chance for a new face.

Who can get a chance from Shinde group?

Gulabrao Patil

Uday Samant

Dada Bhuse

Shambhuraj Desai

Abdul Sattar

Deepak Kesarkar

Sandipan Bhumare

Sanjay Shirsat