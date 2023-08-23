Maharashtra: Case against 15 residents of village in Aurangabad for power theft
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 23, 2023 05:06 PM 2023-08-23T17:06:08+5:30 2023-08-23T17:06:33+5:30
A case has been registered against 51 residents of a village in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district for alleged electricity theft, an official of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).
An assistant engineer of the MSEDCL had lodged a complaint in this regard at Gangapur police station, he said. An MSEDCL team visited village Maygaon in Paithan tehsil on July 3 and found several illegal connections, the official said.
A case was registered under section 135 of the Electricity Act (theft of electric lines and materials, an offence which attracts prison term of up to 3 years or fine or both) and further probe was on, he added.