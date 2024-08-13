Maharashtra: Central Railway RPF Constable's Bravery Saves Senior Citizen's Life at Akola Station

In a remarkable display of bravery and quick thinking, Shri Vinod Jatale, a constable with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) from the Bhusaval division of Central Railway, averted a potential tragedy on August 12, 2024. His courageous actions have earned him the well-deserved title of "Jeevan Rakshak" or "Life Saver."The incident occurred when Train No. 12135 Pune-Nagpur Express had just left Akola station. A 60-year-old passenger, Shri Balkrishna Ingle, attempted to deboard the moving train and, in the process, slipped into the perilous gap between the train and the platform.

Witnessing the distressing scene, Shri Jatale, who was on duty at Akola station, sprang into action without a moment's hesitation. Demonstrating exceptional alertness and bravery, he dashed to the scene, seized the passenger, and pulled him to safety, preventing what could have been a severe injury or worse. Shri Ingle, a resident of Akola, miraculously escaped the incident without injury, thanks to Shri Jatale's swift intervention. He expressed his profound gratitude to the constable, acknowledging the lifesaving act with heartfelt thanks. Central Railway lauded Shri Vinod Jatale for his exemplary conduct. His actions not only highlight the critical role played by railway personnel in ensuring passenger safety but also set a high standard of vigilance and courage.