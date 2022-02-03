Maharashtra: Class 10 &12 board exams to be held offline

Class 10th (SSC Board) and 12th (HSC Board) exams will be held offline. The state education cabinet has given this information in a press conference. This important decision has been taken in the meeting of the state cabinet. For the last several months, there has been confusion over whether the 10th and 12th standard exams will be online or offline. However, this confusion has now been cleared and the exams will be held offline. Maharashtra State Board of Education President Sharad Gosavi has given this information in a press conference.

The 12th standard written exam will be held offline from March 4 to March 30. Practical and oral exams will be held between February 14 and March 3. Due to covid, students who are unable to take the oral or written test to take the test between March 31 and April 18.

This year, 10th and 12th class students will get extra time to appear for the exams. This decision has been taken due to the fact that online learning has reduced the writing practice of the students. 15 minutes extra time for a question paper of 40 to 60 marks and half an hour more for solving a question paper with more than 70 marks.