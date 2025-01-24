Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Defends Davos Visit Amid Aaditya Thackeray's Criticism

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Maharashtra signed 61 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for a record investment of Rs 15.75 lakh crore, which is expected to create 16 lakh jobs. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that this significant investment is a testament to the growing strength of both India and Maharashtra. However, Thackeray group MLA Aditya Thackeray criticized Fadnavis's visit to Davos.

Thackeray raised questions regarding the protocol, stating that the Industry Minister was supposed to arrive before the Chief Minister, but instead, he came after. He speculated whether the delay was due to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's displeasure, and questioned the Industry Minister’s program that could not be rescheduled. Thackeray also claimed that the Chief Minister's program in Davos was mishandled by officials.

Thackeray further pointed out that the Magnetic Maharashtra program, which promotes investments, has not been held for the past two years. He suggested that hosting such a program would have been a more cost-effective way to attract investments, rather than attending events in Davos dressed in snow gear. He questioned why, despite 33 companies from Maharashtra being part of the MoUs signed, a local Magnetic Maharashtra program was not organized.

Also Read: Aaditya Thackeray Targets Devendra Fadnavis-Led Maharashtra Govt, Says ‘Only One Foreign Investment MoU Signed in World Economic Forum’

In response, Chief Minister Fadnavis explained that Davos serves as a hub for international networking, where CEOs and business leaders from around the world gather. The foreign partners of Indian companies are present in Davos, making it an ideal location to sign agreements with them.