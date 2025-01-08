Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders SIT Probe Into Alleged Fake Birth Certificates Issued to Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants in Malegaon

January 8, 2025

Mumbai, Maharashtra (January 8, 2025): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry into allegations of fake birth certificates issued to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Malegaon.

The SIT will be led by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Nashik and include officers from the district administration and police. It will investigate the matter and submit a report with recommendations to address the issue, according to a statement by the Maharashtra Home Department.

The inquiry follows claims made by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on January 2. Somaiya alleged that approximately 1,000 individuals from Malegaon falsely identified themselves as Bangladeshi Rohingyas to obtain birth certificates.

"The Nashik Collector and Nashik Municipal Corporation have begun a thorough review of the situation," Somaiya said. He also accused local authorities, including a Tehsildar, of involvement in the alleged scam.

The SIT has been tasked with uncovering the extent of the malpractice and recommending measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. 

(With inputs from agencies)

