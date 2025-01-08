Navi Mumbai: Seven Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in AHTU’s Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

In a crackdown on illegal immigrants in Navi Mumbai, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Navi Mumbai Police arrested seven Bangladeshi nationals involved in illegal activities. Acting on reliable intelligence, the police conducted raids at two locations in Turbhe and Vashi on January 6 and 7, 2025, where they discovered Bangladeshi nationals working without valid documents.

The first raid was carried out on January 6, 2025, at 8:15 am near Mayur Cold Storage, Bharat Nagar Bengali Pada, Turbhe MIDC. Three individuals, including one male and two females, were detained. They were unable to provide proof of Indian citizenship or valid travel documents and admitted to having entered India illegally via the Bangladesh border, evading patrols.

The second raid took place on January 7, 2025, at 8:10 am at the rickshaw stop near Sai Baba Mandir, Koparigaon, Vashi. Four women, all working as domestic helpers, were arrested on similar charges.

The arrested Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Renuka Lufar Sardar (46), a scrap collector from Turbhe, originally from Bangladesh; Sharmila Bivi Sattar Sheikh (34), a construction worker from Turbhe, along with her 4-year-old daughter; Siddiq Akbar Sardar (32), a construction worker from Turbhe, originally from Bangladesh; Fatima Barkat Sheikh (25), a domestic worker from Vashi, with her 6-year-old son; and Alpana Borhan Sheikh (28), a domestic worker from Vashi, originally from Bangladesh.

All the detained individuals had been residing in India for 5 to 15 years without the necessary permits or documents. They were arrested under various sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Passport Act (Entry into India) 1950.

The raids were conducted under the supervision of Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime) Dipak Sakore, Police Inspector Amit Kale, and other senior officers of the Navi Mumbai Police. The arrested individuals are currently in police custody, and further investigations are ongoing. The police have called for public cooperation in reporting illegal activities to help prevent further violations.

In light of the arrests, the Navi Mumbai Police issued a public warning to landlords and employers, stating that anyone found harboring or employing foreign nationals without proper documents would face legal action under the Foreigners Act and the Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939.