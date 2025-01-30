Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Reacts to Manoj Jarange Calling Off Hunger Strike Over Maratha Reservation Issue

Manoj Jarange, the leader of the Maratha reservation protest, suspended his ongoing hunger strike but issued a strong warning to the government regarding the demands of the Maratha community. He declared, "Devendra Fadnavis will not betray the Marathas. He will accept our demands; if not, we will announce our march to Mumbai. This time, we will not leave until our demands are met. We must protect our children; if they are harmed, there will be consequences for the MLAs and MPs. Once the Marathas make a decision, they will not back down." Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, currently in Delhi for an election campaign, responded to the situation, stating, "It is our responsibility to resolve all these issues within the framework of the law."

Suresh Dhas, who was handling the Beed case, met with Manoj Jarange and read out the list of promises made by the government. Dhas reiterated, “Devendra Fadnavis will not betray the Marathas 100 percent. He will accept our demands, and if not, we will announce the date for coming to Mumbai. This time, Mumbai may be jammed, and the Marathas cannot return. Do not let our children be harmed.” Manoj Jarange Patil also hinted at the future direction of the agitation, warning that if the children are targeted, MLAs and MPs will face consequences. He emphasized that once the Marathas decide on a course of action, they will not back down.

When asked by journalists Devendra Fadnavis about Manoj Jarange's decision to call off the fast, Chief Minister Fadnavis expressed satisfaction, saying, “I am happy that Manoj Jarange has called off his fast. Whatever decisions we have made regarding the Maratha community have been taken by the Mahayuti government. It is our responsibility to resolve all these issues within the framework of the law, and we are working towards that. We will definitely accept any demands made within the law. However, those demands must be in line with the Constitution and the laws of India. If they are, the government will respond appropriately.”