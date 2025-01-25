'Manoj Jarange Brought BJP to Power, He’s Responsible for Maratha Reservation Setback,' Says Prakash Ambedkar

Maratha community leader Manoj Jarange has initiated his seventh hunger strike to push for Maratha reservation and related concerns. As a key advocate in this movement, Jarange is calling for the government to distribute Kunbi certificates to Marathas across the state and to issue a General Resolution (GR), along with the prompt enactment of the Sagesoyare Ordinance. However, Prakash Ambedkar, leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, has criticized Jarange for obstructing the Maratha reservation efforts. He argues that Jarange's actions have inadvertently helped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gain power.

Ambedkar remarked that Jarange is partly responsible for the delays in securing Maratha reservation, suggesting that the hunger strike has become a personal issue. He questioned whether this is a conflict between Jarange Patil and Suresh Dhas, rather than a broader struggle. He compared Jarange’s situation to farmers being blamed for issues related to loan waivers, stating that Jarange has now become a target in the Maratha reservation debate due to his political choices.

Ambedkar also criticized Jarange for his selective approach, noting that while Jarange targeted former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he has not criticized the BJP as a whole. This, according to Ambedkar, has inadvertently aided the BJP, a party that has not shown support for the Maratha community's demands.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Manoj Jarange Resumes Fight for Maratha Reservation with Indefinite Hunger Strike

Despite the backlash, Manoj Jarange Patil remains steadfast in his beliefs and is optimistic that the government will eventually respond to the Maratha community’s requests. He has vowed to continue his hunger strike until the government takes action.