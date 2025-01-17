Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to Attend World Economic Forum in Davos from January 20 to 24

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, will participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos from January 20 to 24. He will depart from Mumbai on the morning of January 19. This visit holds significant importance as it aims to attract foreign investment to Maharashtra.

During his first term, Fadnavis attended the WEF in Davos three times, and under his leadership, Maharashtra rose from fifth to first place in industrial development. Between 2014-2019, the state hosted the Magnetic Maharashtra initiative twice, aimed at boosting investment. This year, Fadnavis is expected to have a grand program in Davos, where he will meet with various global leaders. He will be accompanied by Industries Minister Uday Samant and a delegation from key organizations such as MIDC, MMRDA, and CIDCO.

A major highlight of the visit will be the signing of numerous MoUs across various sectors, including data centers, automobiles, semiconductors, electric vehicles (EVs), electronics, steel, food processing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and infrastructure. The goal of these engagements is to bring significant investment to Maharashtra, with the aim of transforming the state into a $1 trillion economy while fostering job creation.

In addition, the Chief Minister will highlight Maharashtra’s recent policy announcements during business meetings and promote the state’s overall development. Fadnavis has emphasized the importance of balanced development across all regions of the state, ensuring that investments are distributed evenly across various sectors and departments of Maharashtra.

This Davos visit will be pivotal in furthering Maharashtra’s economic growth and attracting global attention to its investment potential.