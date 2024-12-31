Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Urges Transport Department to Boost AI Use to Reduce Road Accidents

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged state transport department officials to increase the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to reduce road accidents. In addition, he directed the implementation of policies to mandate the scrapping of vehicles older than 15 years, according to a statement released by the Chief Minister's Office on Monday.

The Maharashtra government has entered into an agreement with Google, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directing the transport department to leverage this partnership to enhance the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The aim is to bolster the security and sustainability of the sector through the implementation of AI-driven solutions.

In a meeting at the Sahyadri guest house, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the 100-day action plans for the transport, ports, and state airport authority departments. He stressed the importance of scrapping all vehicles, both public and private, that are older than 15 years.

As per the release, more than 13,000 outdated government vehicles will be scrapped, and the state transport corporation's buses older than 15 years will be replaced or retrofitted with the LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) kits to improve performance.