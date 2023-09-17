Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announces Rs 45,000 crore development package for Marathwada region

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday announced a package of Rs 45,000 crore for the development of Marathwada region in the state. Apart from this, he also announced revised administrative sanctions for irrigation projects worth Rs 14,000 crore.

He made the announcements at a press conference here after a special meeting of the state cabinet.

"A package of Rs 45,000 crore will be given for the development of Marathwada. Apart from this, revised administrative sanctions will be given to irrigation projects worth 14 thousand crore rupees for the region. This paves the way for bringing eight lakh hectares of land under irrigation," CM Shinde said.

Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were also present at the press conference along with some state ministers.

After seven years, a state cabinet meeting was held in Marathwada, with the last one in the region occurring in 2016.

The Marathwada region comprises eight districts – Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (previously known as Aurangabad), Dharashiv (previously known as Osmanabad), Jalna, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani.