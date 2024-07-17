Student Stipend Scheme: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Announces Up to Rs 10,000 for 12th Pass, Graduate and Diploma Students; Check Details

On the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a special scheme for students following the Ladki Bahin scheme. Chief Minister Shinde revealed that under this new scheme, students who have passed 12th grade will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 6,000, diploma students will receive Rs 8,000, and graduate students will receive Rs 10,000.

At the Karmayogi Sudhakar Pant Paricharak Krishi Pandhari Mahotsav, organized by the Pandharpur Agricultural Produce Market Committee, the Chief Minister was accompanied by Solapur Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil and Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil. Speaking at the event, Shinde emphasized the government's commitment to supporting youth and announced the new stipend scheme.

Eknath Shinde stated, "In the state, there is a government of farmers, toilers, laborers, and workers. This government is focused on the welfare of everyone. We introduced the Chief Minister Ladki Bahin Yojana for women, which provides Rs 1,500 per month, or Rs 18,000 per year, along with three gas cylinders annually. The funds for this scheme will soon be transferred to women's accounts."

Addressing the critics of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, Shinde added, “Some people criticized us for introducing the scheme for women, asking what about the beloved brothers? I want to tell them that we are also looking after the beloved brothers. A youth who has passed 12th grade will be given Rs 6,000 per month, diploma holders will receive Rs 8,000, and graduates will receive Rs 10,000 per month. The young man will do an apprenticeship in a factory for a year, gaining work experience, and will likely secure a job based on that experience. We are creating skilled manpower, providing skilled youth to the industry both in the state and the country.”

Eknath Shinde further explained, "Under this scheme, our government will fund the youth of our state to do apprenticeships in factories. This is the first time in history that such a scheme has been introduced. Through this initiative, we have found a solution to unemployment. Our youth will undergo apprenticeships, and the government will provide them with a stipend." This new scheme highlights the government's focus on creating skilled manpower and addressing unemployment by providing financial support and practical experience to the youth.