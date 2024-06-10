Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Calls Meeting with Party MPs and MLAs at Varsha Residence

Mumbai: Political equations in the state are bound to change after the Lok Sabha results. The MVA managed to surprise everyone while Mahayuti consisting of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP (Ajit Pawar) could only manage 17 seats. It has now been reported that CM Eknath Shinde has called for a meeting of all party MPs and MLAs at his Varsha residence on Monday evening.

After the results, talks of some Shinde MLAs being in touch with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena had cropped up. At the oath-taking ceremony on Sunday, Shinde Sena's MP Prataprao Jadhav, who was elected from Buldhana, was sworn in as a State Minister. Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena had emerged victorious over 7 seats in Maharashtra.

The meeting with the MLAs is scheduled at 6 pm whereas MPs will meet shortly after at 7 pm at Varsha Bungalow.